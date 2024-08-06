The Forest Women of Afi in Nigeria

Mary Ofre and her local women’s group play an important part in protecting the Afi forests from illegal logging.

The magnificent Afi forest in Nigeria’s Cross River State is not only home to endangered animals but also a lifeblood for the people living around it – but the Cross River State has one of the highest rates of deforestation in the world. Mary Ofre lives in the nearby village of Olum, where her small-scale farm provides for her family. She is part of a local women’s group that plays a vital role in monitoring and reporting illegal logging. She and the forest women of Afi stand together to protect the mountains, trees and animals of this stunning natural habitat, for everyone’s future.

Simpa Samson is an international award-winning documentary director, producer, photographer and video journalist from Nigeria. He works with many global broadcasters, publishers and brands, focusing on health, human rights and international development.