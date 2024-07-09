Kenya Society of Rock: Heavy metal in Nairobi

An advertising executive during the day and a heavy rocker by night, Ted celebrates the metal community rocking Nairobi.

Nairobi’s heavy metal rock attracts a relatively small community of devotees, but they form a tight community. Ted Ngure works as an advertising executive during the day, but in his downtime, he switches to a microphone as a vocalist for his band Last Year’s Tragedy, LYT. As they develop their new album, Ted shares his music and thoughts on this small but vibrant subculture, from the therapeutic self-expression he finds in their head-banging music, to the collaborative nature of this niche community.

Michael Onyiego is an Emmy Award-winning documentary filmmaker who has spent more than a decade telling African stories. His work focuses on the intersection of culture and politics in Africa’s rapidly changing societies.