Sound of Ceremony: An ululator In Botswana

Naledi Matshega is a professional ululator in Botswana, hired to celebrate weddings and other ceremonies.

The high-pitched sound of an ululator echoes across the plains of rural Botswana when Naledi Matshega is at work. When this professional ululator is hired, she puts on her shawl and heads to local ceremonies, where her distinctive sound rings out at key moments of celebration. Matshega explains her gift and how she came to practice her craft, and we see her at work at a days-long traditional wedding.

Karin Slater is an experienced South African director and cinematographer. The recipient of many awards, including at MIPDOC and the Innovative Film Festival in Switzerland, she is a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (which presents the Oscars awards) and has had films showcased at Sundance, Berlinale and MoMA.