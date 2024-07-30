The Interpreter: A king’s messenger in Ghana

The traditional role of a king’s interpreter and messenger involves diplomacy, sensitivity and, most of all, trust.

In Asamankese, in Ghana’s Eastern Region, Okyeame Anim is the interpreter and messenger for the king of the Akyem Abuakwa kingdom. He speaks on behalf of the ruler of one of the largest clans in Ghana, acting as mediator in the king’s court, relaying the king’s rulings on disputes and customary law. He also liaises on the king’s behalf with the chiefs beyond the court. This traditional role comes with its own trappings and customs, to signify the seriousness of each occasion, and is an honour for the appointed interpreter.

Benjamin Kent is a Ghana-based filmmaker with decades of experience in TV, commercials and feature documentaries, working internationally. His critically acclaimed work includes the documentary Ten Days in Mississippi and he has twice won BBC Africa playwriting competitions.