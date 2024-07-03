Go Telem on the Mountain: Making Music in Sierra Leone

Solomon Fatoma, aka Solo’s Beat, creates his music from the sounds he finds all around him.

Solomon Fatoma makes remarkable music. He is a multitalented composer and singer-songwriter in Sierra Leone who is also known as Solo’s Beat. He blends a range of musical styles with unusual instruments to produce his distinctive music. These inventive recordings reflect his beliefs that he and other Africans have unique sounds to share with the world. He records sound effects from a range of unusual sources around him and shares music with Telem, the collective for musicians he co-founded.

Adenike Hamilton is a storyteller, filmmaker and journalist based in her hometown of Freetown, Sierra Leone. She is a narrative change practitioner and works as an impact producer, conducts storytelling workshops globally and is a 2023 DW Constructive Journalism Fellow.