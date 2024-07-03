Friend of Bee: Beekeeping in Democratic Republic of the Congo

Sustainability is the basis of Deborah Nzarubara’s bee business and approach to biodiversity.

Deborah Nzarubara comes from a long line of beekeepers in Goma in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, but she practises beekeeping differently from her forefathers. Her vision is for sustainable, organic beekeeping where agriculture and bees coexist, bees are valued for their role in protecting biodiversity and honey is produced without harming bees. She is training new apiarists, installing modern hives and building her business, motivated by a sense of responsibility for the next generation.

Elise Sawasawa is a photographer and filmmaker from Goma. He has directed four short films and is currently working on Kivu, the Lake of Life, while finishing Goma, Enough Is Enough, a documentary about the war in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.