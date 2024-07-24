All For Science: Science learning through play in Tanzania

Dr Lwidiko Mhamilawa believes in teaching science through hands-on play, as seen in Tanzania’s STEM-based theme parks.

In Tanzania, Projekt Inspire’s STEM Parks give young people an adventure playground of science, with entertaining experiments and hands-on equipment to encourage a “learn through play” love of the sciences. Co-founded by Dr Lwidiko Mhamilawa, these centres aim to grow a new generation of scientists across the country. Kids play with centrifugal force and virtual reality, drones and 3D printing – and the wider community is drawn in too. Dr Mhamilawa aims to change attitudes to science and build more “Disneyland-for-science” theme parks across Africa.

