Three Lionesses: Women’s rugby in Senegal

Three generations of female rugby players advocate for the sport for women in Dakar.

Anna Preira, her mother Leontine and her daughter Mama are three pioneering rugby players who are paving the way for more women to enjoy this sport in Senegal. Rugby is a relatively little-known sport here, especially so for women. Anna played rugby for Senegal’s first women’s rugby team, and her mother pioneered the first women’s club before that. Together with Anna’s daughter, this three-generation team champions the virtues of sports for women and navigates a range of challenges that they, and other female rugby players, face.

Fama Reyane Sow is a Senegalese director based in Dakar. She directs films and documentaries, as well as television series. This is her first film for Africa Direct.