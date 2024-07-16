Taala: Leather craft in Mali

Artist Ousmane Sarre learns the traditionally female-crafted Taala leatherwork to connect to his own art.

Taala is a centuries-old form of patterned leather craft, usually created by women only across parts of Africa. But artist Ousmane Sarre wants to learn this trade himself to incorporate its originality into his own art. He returns to his village in Nioro du Sahel, Mali, and meticulously learns each step of the process from his grandmother and aunts in this authored film.

Ousmane Sarre is a young artist and filmmaker from a family of traditional blacksmiths in Mali. Between painting and cinema, he develops his art with a special touch, expressing a philosophical dimension of traditional art.