The Girl from Bukom: A female boxer in Ghana

The hopes and dreams of Sarah Apew, training to become a boxing champion against the odds.

In Bukom, a village suburb of Ghana’s capital, Accra, Sarah Apew, is on a quest to become a female boxing champion. Beyond the physical demands of training, she faces a number of challenges, from overcoming traditional gender expectations to managing her long-distance relationship. But this 24-year-old is determined to chart her own path. All hopes rest on her after she is selected for the 2024 Olympic qualifiers in neighbouring Senegal, where she desperately hopes to bring home glory for her family and her country – but will she succeed?

Fatimah M Dadzie is a director and producer from Ghana. Her debut feature documentary, Fati’s Choice, won awards at the Global Migration Film Festival and Filmfest Eberswalde Provinziale and was screened at several film festivals across the globe.