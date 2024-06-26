Sleeping on Water: A marine biologist in Namibia

From aquaphobe to sea bird conservationist, Priskilla Nghaangulwa had to reinvent herself on the seas off Namibia.

Growing up in Namibia’s desert interiors, Priskilla Nghaangulwa associated water with death. So when she decided to become a marine biologist, she had to overcome her aquaphobia and rethink much of her background and experiences. Now she spends her days on the seas, working for sea bird conservation and participating in the Albatross Task Force. Hers has been a long journey, emotionally and career-wise, balancing a traditional family background in a desert village with her new-found love of the sea.

