Reinventing Cassava in DR Congo

Professor Marie Claire Yandju gives cassava a makeover to combat malnutrition and climate change.

Congo’s colonial laws forbade bakeries from using anything other than wheat flour for baking, but new laws in 2020 allowed cassava flour to be used.

The award-winning research by microbiologist Marie Claire Yandju focuses on detoxifying cassava, a staple food, and improving processing and techniques while developing environment-friendly technologies. All her efforts go towards combating extensive malnutrition and surviving climate change in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

