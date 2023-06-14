The genius behind Zambia’s first anime series

Getting an animation series to audiences in Zambia takes talent, patience and persistence.

In Zambia’s capital, Lusaka, 20-year-old Tabitha Mwale is glued to her flickering screen, painstakingly bringing to life the characters in her long-held idea for a supernatural animation series.

She and her partner are trying to bring The Super, Zambia’s first anime series, to local audiences. It is a long, hard road but with talent, passion and determination, they are making progress in this emerging industry in Zambia.

Misheck Chiza Banda works as a documentary director and editor in Zambia. His directorial debut was with the short film On The Road, which challenges gender stereotypes. This is his first film for Africa Direct.