The genius behind Zambia’s first anime series
Getting an animation series to audiences in Zambia takes talent, patience and persistence.
In Zambia’s capital, Lusaka, 20-year-old Tabitha Mwale is glued to her flickering screen, painstakingly bringing to life the characters in her long-held idea for a supernatural animation series.
She and her partner are trying to bring The Super, Zambia’s first anime series, to local audiences. It is a long, hard road but with talent, passion and determination, they are making progress in this emerging industry in Zambia.
Misheck Chiza Banda works as a documentary director and editor in Zambia. His directorial debut was with the short film On The Road, which challenges gender stereotypes. This is his first film for Africa Direct.
Published On 14 Jun 2023