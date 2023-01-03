Making Her Future: A multitalented woman in Gabon

A modern, cross-national young African woman runs a portfolio of careers in Gabon and looks towards her future.

Saï Diouck comes from a varied West African background and is a woman of many talents. She has had a range of careers and these days runs several enterprises in Gabon.

Diouck explains her motivation and drive and runs various businesses: she has a shop and a restaurant and also does DJ sets.

Now she is looking to her future as she wants to give back to society, especially to help children who are ill.

Amedee Pacome Nkoulou is a Gabonese filmmaker whose films have been screened internationally. His first creative documentary, Boxing-Libreville, won the best film award at Tarifa African Film Festival in Spain and the jury prize at FIDADOC in Morocco.