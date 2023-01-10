Joy In The Traffic: Nigeria’s dancing traffic director

Traffic director Joy has a creative way to control cars and counter road rage – she dances her instructions.

Rush hour can get chaotic in the streets of Lokoja, the capital of Kogi State in Nigeria, but traffic director Joy Onoja has a solution to keep traffic moving and drivers cool-headed.

She dances her directions, bidding the cars with her movements and gestures, and keeping smiles on the drivers’ faces.

She shares her motivation and mindset while we see the joyful side of life in this city.

Achor Yusuf is a Nigerian filmmaker who has worked in international and local television, directing and producing drama and documentary films. He is also a lecturer in film directing and Consulting Director of Art@tack Film Academy.