Conservation From Above: A pilot in Kenya

“It’s a beautiful view from above,” says surveillance pilot Daniel Zuma from the skies above the Kasigau Corridor conservation area in Kenya.

But his gyrocopter gives him more than stunning scenery – it enables him to accurately monitor game numbers, gather vital wildlife data and track illegal human activities including poaching. He knows the area on the ground too, having grown up there, and works with local communities to protect this beautiful area.

Rahab Wambui is an independent Kenyan filmmaker who has made several short and feature-length documentaries. She has also worked in television as a series producer and documentary commissioner for many years.