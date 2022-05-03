Firewoman: A bush firefighter in South Africa

Tarren-Lynn January is part of the Juliet Crew, the only all-female bush firefighting unit in Cape Town, South Africa. She and her teammates were recruited to encourage more women into firefighting.

In Firewoman, by Tarryn Lee Crossman, we bunker down with the crew at their barracks on the Western Cape mountains. They drill, train, bond and recall the hazards of their front-line work. For Tarren, this job has helped her fight her own internal fires and find personal strength.

Tarryn Lee Crossman is an award-winning South African producer and director, with more than 15 years’ experience. She has produced a range of content for international TV as well as an acclaimed feature documentary, Fatherland, which screened at festivals and sold globally. She runs her own company, TIA Productions, producing content for a range of global clients.