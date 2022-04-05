The Adventures of Boubacar: A miner in Mali

Boubacar’s quest to support his family in Mali takes him to the hazardous depths of artisanal gold mining.

Boubacar Gadiaga is determined to earn enough to educate his children, so he embarks on an arduous journey to seek work as an artisanal gold miner.

In The Adventures of Boubacar, filmmaker Ousmane Zoromé Samassékou closely follows Boubacar’s pursuits as he learns about this dangerous and life-threatening business from a small community of miners. This film takes a deep and unflinching look into their lives as Boubacar navigates his new work with the hope of supporting his family.

Ousmane Zoromé Samassékou is a multi-award-winning producer and director based in Mali. His feature documentary, The Last Shelter, won Grand Prize at CPH DOX in 2021 and has screened globally to great acclaim. He has produced several films for Africa Direct.