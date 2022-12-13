Studio of Archives: Monuments and memory in Ghana

From textiles and domestic objects to aircraft and a living museum installation, internationally acclaimed artist Ibrahim Mahama is known for his monumental installations in Ghana and beyond.

His collections explore the significance of historical memory through everyday objects and his Red Clay Studio is a treasure trove of relics and artefacts. It’s a place where visitors explore their history, start new conversations about the past and imagine their futures – a studio of archives.

Benjamin Kent is a Ghana-based filmmaker with decades of experience in TV, commercials and feature documentaries, working internationally. His critically acclaimed work includes the documentary, Ten Days in Mississippi, and he has twice won BBC Africa playwriting competitions.