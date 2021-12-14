The Young Cyclist: A Rwandan road rider

Aliane Mugisha was a roadside hawker in Kigali when she decided to change her business, inspired by the local men who rode taxi bicycles. She did not know this would lead to a whole new cycling adventure.

In The Young Cyclist, by filmmaker Yuhi Amuli, she shares her story of determination and focus – and its uplifting results.

Yuhi Amuli is a Rwandan director, screenwriter and producer. His 2020 feature film A Taste of Our Land won the Jury Award for Best First Narrative Feature at the Pan African film festival in Los Angeles and the African Movie Academy Awards for Best First Feature Film by a Director. He has made several other short films that have been screened at international festivals and is completing his next feature, Exodus.