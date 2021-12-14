Happiness: A wedding official in Cameroon

Weddings in Cameroon are a colourful affair, but when Yaounde’s Deputy Mayor Claude Samuel Monthé noticed tensions between a bride and groom, he decided to make some changes to his officiating.

Happiness, by filmmaker Valaire Fossi, hears Monthé tell the story of how he brought new joy and energy to his wedding ceremonies.

Valaire Fossi is an assistant producer, director and writer from Cameroon, where he studied film direction and screenwriting. He has been making films since 2017. His interest is in African society and in particular the creation of the African hero in narrative filmmaking.

