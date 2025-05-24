Was ex-Cambodian MP Lim Kimya politically assassinated in Bangkok?

101 East investigates cross-border persecution and the killing of former Cambodian opposition MP, Lim Kimya, in Thailand

Critics say the Cambodian government’s attacks on opposition members and activists have gone global.

On January 7, 2025, former Cambodian opposition politician, Lim Kimya, was gunned down outside a busy bus station in central Bangkok.

A former Thai marine confessed to carrying out the hit as a gun for hire, but two Cambodians with ties to their country’s governing party are on the run, suspected of organising the murder.

While Lim Kimya’s family and friends are seeking justice, Cambodia’s prime minister, Hun Manet, denies his government had any involvement.

101 East investigates the brazen killing and Cambodia’s increasingly repressive government.