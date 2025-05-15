Politics & Diplomacy: Exclusive Interview with Malaysia’s Anwar Ibrahim
101 East exclusive: Malaysia’s PM Anwar Ibrahim talks ASEAN, transnational crime, 1MDB, Najib and finding Jho Low.
Anwar Ibrahim came to power in Malaysia soon after ex-PM Najib Razak was jailed for his role in the $4.5bn 1MDB financial scandal.
He has faced criticism after a royal pardon slashed Najib’s sentence while alleged 1MDB mastermind, Jho Low, remains at large.
Anwar leads ASEAN this year as it confronts Donald Trump’s tariffs and rising transnational crime, including a cyber-scam industry in Cambodia worth billions of dollars.
In a 101 East exclusive, Anwar Ibrahim speaks about politics and corruption in Malaysia and his conversations with Cambodia’s PM Hun Manet before the controversial deportation of domestic worker, Nuon Thoeun.
Published On 15 May 2025