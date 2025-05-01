Rebuilding Bangladesh after Sheikh Hasina’s fall

101 East investigates the downfall of Bangladesh’s ruthless regime and goes inside the fight to reclaim democracy.

Enforced disappearances, torture, extrajudicial killings: The human rights abuses allegedly committed by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s regime have left scores of Bangladeshis scarred and traumatised.

After a student-led movement overthrew the government in 2024, the full extent of the suffering is finally coming to light as an interim government, led by 84-year-old Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus, tries to rebuild a shattered nation.

From repairing the demoralised police force to seeking justice for victims and presiding over unstable relations with India, it’s a daunting task. How will Bangladesh rise from the rubble of a dictator’s rule? 101 East investigates.