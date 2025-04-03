South China Sea: Rising tensions between China and Philippines

101 East investigates the significance of the escalating skirmishes between Beijing and Manila in the South China Sea.

The South China Sea is one of the most contested waterways in the world.

Hundreds of kilometres from its mainland, China appears to be increasingly asserting its dominance in this strategically important maritime trade route.

Many of the maritime disputes involve areas claimed by both the Philippines and Beijing.

Flashpoints are becoming more frequent, including collisions between coastguard boats and other vessels.

101 East joins the Philippine coastguard and witnesses firsthand skirmishes with the Chinese navy in the disputed waters.