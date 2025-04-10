Filipino women fight for the right to divorce in a deeply Catholic country

101 East meets the women fighting for the right to end their marriages in the deeply Catholic Philippines.

The Philippines is the only country in the world, apart from the Vatican, where divorce is illegal.

In this predominantly Catholic nation, there is intense pressure to uphold the sanctity of marriage.

This leaves many women trapped in violent and abusive relationships.

But a growing number of Filipinas are fighting to change the law.

101 East travels to the Philippines and follows these fearless women as they battle for the right to divorce.