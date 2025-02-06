Bhutan’s climate crisis

101 East visits Bhutan, the Himalayan kingdom struggling with the climate crisis.

As the world’s first carbon-negative country, Bhutan absorbs more carbon dioxide than it emits.

Protected forests cover most of this tiny Himalayan kingdom, and renewable energy sources are prioritised.

But global warming is now threatening to disrupt life and livelihoods here.

Rivers, the main sources of hydropower, are slowly drying up. In the high mountains, melting glacial lakes are at risk of overflowing.

