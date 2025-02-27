China’s youth face growing job crisis

101 East meets the job seekers caught up in China’s youth unemployment crisis.

China is experiencing a prolonged economic slowdown, which has led to a youth unemployment crisis.

In 2023, the rate of 16 to 24-year-olds unable to find jobs reached a record high of 21.3 percent.

Following the release of those figures, the government suspended reporting before revising its methodology to exclude university students.

According to the latest figures, the rate is now 15.7 percent. Young people say they are having to settle for low-paying jobs, if they can find one at all.

101 East follows young jobseekers as they navigate China’s challenging labour market.