Pakistan’s fight against maternal mortality

As the climate crisis worsens in Pakistan’s rural areas, women are paying the ultimate price.

With temperatures soaring above 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit) and torrential monsoons causing mass floods, health services are at a breaking point.

Childbirth can be a matter of life and death.

Fewer than one in two women give birth in a hospital, leading to some of the highest rates of infant and maternal mortality in the world.

In this desperate situation, an army of volunteers is on a mission to make childbirth safer.

101 East meets the tireless midwives and doctors helping save the lives of Pakistani mothers and their babies.