Yeonpyeong: Living in the conflict zone of North and South Korea

101 East visits the islanders caught in the ongoing tensions between North and South Korea.

Almost 80 years after Korea was divided, relations between North and South Korea remain tense.

Those living on South Korean islands near the coast of North Korea are suffering the consequences.

Residents of the hyper-militarised island of Yeonpyeong are still reeling from an attack by North Korea in 2010. A few kilometres away, on the island of Baengnyeongdo, fishermen were abducted by North Korea nearly 50 years ago, and accused of espionage by the South upon their return.

Now, the victims and their families are fighting for justice.

101 East meets the communities caught in the crossfire of the inter-Korean conflict.