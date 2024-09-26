She Zhijiang: Discarded Chinese spy or criminal mastermind?

World exclusive: Jailed tycoon She Zhijiang’s explosive allegations about Chinese spies and an international conspiracy.

Wanted in China and sanctioned by the United Kingdom, tycoon She Zhijiang is languishing in a Thai jail.

He’s been linked to scam sites involved in human trafficking and forced labour – but in a world-exclusive interview from behind bars, he tells 101 East he was a Chinese spy.

Now, with Beijing pushing for his extradition, he says his knowledge of state secrets has put a target on his back.

One of those secrets involves the identity of former Filipino mayor Alice Guo, who has been charged with money laundering, human trafficking and corruption in Manila.

101 East investigates.