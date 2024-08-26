Is China influencing a leading Australian orchestra?
101 East investigates allegations of China’s influence over one of Australia’s leading publicly funded orchestras.
After years of tensions, Australia is rebuilding its relationship with China, including through arts and culture. But a series of concerts sponsored by the Chinese and Australian governments have become a cause for public disquiet. In the second episode of a two-part programme, 101 East investigates suggestions of China’s influence over one of Australia’s leading publicly funded orchestras.
Published On 26 Aug 2024