Asbestos: The toxic mineral endangering millions in India

Asbestos is deadly, but India continues to be the world’s largest importer of the toxic mineral. 101 East investigates.

Once used as an insulating material in buildings around the world, asbestos as been banned in more than 60 countries following the discovery that it causes deadly diseases.

But in India, the world’s largest importer of the toxic mineral, millions of citizens continue to be exposed to asbestos.

Research estimates more than six million Indians could contract asbestos-related diseases in the coming decades.

Activists are demanding the government act now to protect citizens.

101 East investigates India’s Silent Killer.