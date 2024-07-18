How tribal communities are powering India’s Olympic hockey dreams

101 East meets the hockey players from India’s tribal communities who are reviving the country’s love for the sport.

In the remote tribal communities of eastern India, the sport of hockey thrives.

Tribal players excel at the game, helping India reclaim its place as a powerhouse of the sport.

After a four-decade Olympic medal drought, India returned to the podium at the Tokyo Games with the help of players like Amit Rohidas.

That victory reignited hopes that India could again rise to the top of the hockey world.

101 East reveals how hockey is changing the lives of India’s tribal communities.