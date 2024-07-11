Ten years on: Who is responsible for the downing of Flight MH17?

A decade after flight MH17 was shot down, 101 East investigates alleged connections to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Ten years after Malaysian Airlines Flight MH17 was shot down, the guilty are hiding in plain sight.

Two Russians and a Ukrainian have been convicted in absentia by a Dutch court for the murder of 298 people, but Russia refuses to hand them over, denying any involvement in the downing of the plane.

Investigators now believe Russian officials much higher up could be responsible – including President Vladimir Putin.

The Netherlands’ chief prosecutor says there are “strong indications” that Putin personally signed off on supplying the missile that brought the plane down.

101 East investigates.