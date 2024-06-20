China’s slave fishermen

101 East investigates alleged human rights violations in China’s seafood industry.

Fish caught by Chinese vessels and processed in Chinese factories end up on dinner plates around the world.

China’s seafood industry is the world’s biggest, accounting for a fifth of international fishing trade.

But onboard China’s ships and in its processing plants, alleged human rights abuses and labour trafficking are rampant.

With footage filmed over several years on the high seas and additional reporting on land, 101 East investigates the deadly secrets of China’s massive fishing fleet, and the price we pay for seafood.