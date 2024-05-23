Can Japan’s new child custody laws reunite parents with children?

101 East investigates whether reforms to Japan’s sole custody system will stop parental child abductions.

For decades, Japan has granted sole child custody to one parent after divorce. Critics say this has encouraged parents to legally abduct children and cut off any contact with the other parent.

Some heartbroken mothers and fathers have not seen their children for years, and children are now speaking out about the trauma they have experienced.

Amid international pressure, Japan is set to reform its sole custody system. But many are resisting these changes.

