On a hill overlooking Nepal’s capital Kathmandu, rows of women launch shoulder-high kicks in unison, calling out as they strike through the brisk morning air.

Known as the Kung Fu Nuns, they believe martial arts are a form of meditation which prepares them for life’s challenges.

Behind them lies their home, a Buddhist monastery where about 300 nuns live.

They also serve their community, helping vulnerable women, visiting orphanages, picking up rubbish, repairing homes and spreading a message of environmental protection.

With intimate access to their daily lives, 101 East meets the Kung Fu Nuns of Kathmandu.