The North Korean defectors finding fame in South Korea

101 East follows the North Koreans chasing fame and fortune as internet celebrities in South Korea.

Just a few years ago, they defected from North Korea. Today, they are social media influencers in the South.

Harnessing the power of the internet, a young generation of North Korean defectors are finding fame in South Korea, using their platforms to shed light on the world’s most impenetrable, secretive state.

They reveal unique insights into everyday life in North Korea and their dramatic stories of escape.

But a sinister threat looms large over those who dare to broadcast their lives.

101 East explores how young North Koreans are creating new lives online despite their fears of abduction.