Inside Italy’s designer bag sweatshops

101 East goes undercover in Italy to expose the sweatshops making bags for some of the world’s leading luxury brands.

The Italian city of Prato is a manufacturing hub for some of the world’s leading luxury brands.

But the city harbours a dark secret – sweatshops where thousands of migrants endure harsh working conditions and low wages.

In this undercover investigation, 101 East gets rare access inside the sweatshops making products for designer labels and exposes the ugly side of a $200bn industry.

You can read full statements from designer labels and factory owner Sofia Zhuang below: