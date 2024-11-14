Inside the Philippines’ underground surrogacy industry

101 East investigates the underground surrogacy industry in the Philippines.

In the Philippines, women are renting out their wombs.

Driven by poverty, young women are offering themselves up as surrogates for those unable to bear children.

But the practice is considered taboo in this predominantly Catholic nation.

Clinics offering surrogacy services are also breaking the law, with false documents being created to circumvent issues surrounding parentage.

