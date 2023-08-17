Inside Thailand’s Child Sex Tourism Trade

101 East investigates Thailand’s sex tourism trade and how vulnerable children are exploited.

Thailand’s multibillion-dollar sex tourism trade is thriving again after its shutdown during the COVID-19 lockdowns.

With the country’s borders open again, tourists are flocking from around the world.

Despite prostitution being illegal, bar girls in the coastal city of Pattaya can earn triple the average wage, drawing workers from the country’s poor rural provinces.

But police say children are increasingly targeted in the city’s red-light district.

