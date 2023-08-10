The human cost of France’s nuclear tests in the Pacific

101 East investigates the effects of France’s nuclear tests in French Polynesia.

For 30 years, France undertook nuclear testing in its Pacific territory, French Polynesia.

In recent years, investigations have revealed the effects of the tests were far greater than France has officially acknowledged.

A total of 193 nuclear tests were undertaken, including 41 atmospheric tests that exposed the local population and site workers to high levels of radiation.

Today, children across the Pacific islands are still dealing with the nuclear fallout.

Cancer and other developmental diseases plague new generations born after the last test in 1996.

