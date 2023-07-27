A battle for rights and recognition: India’s female fighters

101 East meets the women wrestlers and boxers battling for their rights in and out of the sporting arena in India.

In India, wrestling is generally a man’s world. The practice dates back more than 1,000 years but, traditionally, girls were not allowed to even step onto a wrestling mat.

Girls have also been unwelcome in another combat sport – boxing.

Yet a few women have bravely defied convention and risen to the top of their sport, inspiring a new generation of girls.

And they are also taking the fight to the streets, sparking the country’s first MeToo movement in Indian sport.

101 East meets India’s women wrestlers and boxers who are battling for their rights in and out of the sporting arena.