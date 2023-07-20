The hunt for India’s timber trafficking kingpin

101 East investigates the rise of India’s alleged kingpin of red sandalwood smuggling and the fight to capture him.

India’s red sandalwood is one of the most expensive timbers in the world. It is also an endangered species.

An international black-market trade in it has decimated valuable forests, with armies of smugglers terrorising local law enforcement.

One man stands accused of being at the top of the trade – Sahul Hameed.

Hameed is wanted by Indian authorities and Interpol for trafficking the prized wood. But he remains at large.

101 East investigates Hameed’s alleged links to organised crime and the global efforts to bring him to justice.