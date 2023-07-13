Video Duration 25 minutes 15 seconds
Flavoured toxins: The rise of vaping
101 East investigates Southeast Asia’s booming vape industry and its cost to health.
Across Southeast Asia, vaping is skyrocketing, heralded as a way for smokers to quit cigarettes.
But public health experts say e-cigarettes and vapes contain highly addictive nicotine and a cocktail of toxic chemicals with long-term health risks.
And it is not just smokers taking up the habit.
With thousands of available flavours like bubble gum, candy and lemon sorbet, a growing number of young people in Asia are getting hooked.
101 East investigates the booming vape industry across Southeast Asia.
Published On 13 Jul 2023