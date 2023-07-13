Flavoured toxins: The rise of vaping

101 East investigates Southeast Asia’s booming vape industry and its cost to health.

Across Southeast Asia, vaping is skyrocketing, heralded as a way for smokers to quit cigarettes.

But public health experts say e-cigarettes and vapes contain highly addictive nicotine and a cocktail of toxic chemicals with long-term health risks.

And it is not just smokers taking up the habit.

With thousands of available flavours like bubble gum, candy and lemon sorbet, a growing number of young people in Asia are getting hooked.

101 East investigates the booming vape industry across Southeast Asia.