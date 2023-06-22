The bullying crisis sweeping across South Korean schools

101 East investigates South Korea’s school bullying crisis and meets those fighting for change.

South Korea is undergoing a national reckoning on school bullying.

Studies show that nearly one in three students suffered bullying from peers at school. And there has been an alarming rise in suicides by school-aged children.

Some of the country’s best-known celebrities were also accused of bullying when they were teenagers.

The ongoing series of scandals is shedding new light on what seems to be a rampant problem in the Asian nation.

101 East investigates why bullying is surging in South Korean schools and what is being done to stop it.