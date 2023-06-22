Video Duration 25 minutes 05 seconds
The bullying crisis sweeping across South Korean schools
101 East investigates South Korea’s school bullying crisis and meets those fighting for change.
South Korea is undergoing a national reckoning on school bullying.
Studies show that nearly one in three students suffered bullying from peers at school. And there has been an alarming rise in suicides by school-aged children.
Some of the country’s best-known celebrities were also accused of bullying when they were teenagers.
The ongoing series of scandals is shedding new light on what seems to be a rampant problem in the Asian nation.
101 East investigates why bullying is surging in South Korean schools and what is being done to stop it.
Published On 22 Jun 2023