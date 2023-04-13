Refusing Putin’s war: The Russians fleeing to Kazakhstan

101 East travels to Kazakhstan, where Russians opposed to the war in Ukraine are starting new lives.

Hundreds of thousands of Russians have fled their homeland since the beginning of the war in Ukraine in February 2022.

Afraid they could be sent to fight, some left by car, bicycle, even by foot, crossing into neighbouring Kazakhstan just hours after President Vladimir Putin ordered a military mobilisation.

Others decided to flee due to fear they could be punished for speaking out against the war.

Kazakhstan has largely welcomed the sudden influx, but for many new arrivals, the future is uncertain.

101 East meets young Russians opposed to the war in Ukraine who are starting new lives in Kazakhstan.