The Rise of North Korea’s Most Powerful Woman

101 East investigates the supreme leader’s sister, Kim Yo-jong, who some say could be North Korea’s next ruler.

Could North Korea’s next ruler be a woman?

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s sister, Kim Yo-jong, has an increasingly prominent role in the communist regime and some observers believe she is his natural successor.

The Kim family has transformed the so-called Hermit Kingdom into a dynasty that operates like a royal family.

Kim Yo-jung has a tight bond with her brother and has been entrusted with important diplomatic missions.

As a nuclear state technically still at war with neighbouring South Korea, North Korea is a crucial player in Asian geopolitics.

101 East investigates North Korea’s most powerful woman.