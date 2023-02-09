Leaving Afghanistan: Starting over in a new land

101 East follows a female school principal and a student who have fled Taliban rule in Afghanistan to start new lives in Canada.

After the Afghan capital, Kabul, fell to the Taliban in August 2021, there was a mass exodus as civilians fled their homeland.

They are now scattered around the world, from New Zealand to North America.

But what are their new lives like in countries and cultures far from home?

Filmed over four years, this special 101 East report follows a female school principal and a student on their challenging journey to new lives in Canada.